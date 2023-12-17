Embroidery: A Lifelong Obsession

Embroidery is a lifelong obsession of mine. I wasn’t brought up with sewing – my mother couldn’t sew – but I’ve always been drawn to it. I’m like a magpie when it comes to decorative textiles. I spent much of my life thinking I couldn’t sew. As a teenager at secondary school, I spent a whole term trying to add a zip to the denim skirt I was making. I was hopeless at sewing machines; I couldn’t manage them.

It’s only now, in my 60s, that I’ve found the confidence – and I have the zeal of the converted. As a child, I’d spend weekends with my grandparents in Suffolk. My maternal grandmother, Betty, was quite a sophisticated, chic lady with beautiful evening clothes and lovely little couture Hartnell bags. She instilled a love of vintage clothing and textiles in me. And I’ve always preferred decorating with textiles, rather than paintings or art. One of my early memories is when my paternal grandmother, Nesta Rivett-Carnac, died in the 1970s. I was allowed to choose something from her collection before a house sale





