Elton John's Role in Watford's Rise Revealed in New Book

It was the original football fairytale of a small club rising from the bottom to the top, and yet the story had never been told by one of the two men most pivotal in making it come true. When Watford climbed from the old Division Four to Division One, an FA Cup Final and European football, the whole journey was driven by Graham Taylor and Elton John. Regularly down the years until his untimely death, Taylor had shared his version of events in print and on screen.

But nobody had heard the detailed thoughts of Elton – the rock star who bought a football club and made it almost as famous as him. That is, until the publication of a new book – Watford Forever – written by award-winning journalist and novelist John Preston, in collaboration with Elton himself. The hardback will be released tomorrow (Thursday) by Viking, and it charts the rise of the Hornets with, for the first time, the personal memories, thoughts and insights of the chairman at the tim

