Elon Musk Warns AI Could Be Used by Extreme Eco-Protesters to Threaten Humanity

TYCOON Elon Musk claims artificial intelligence could pose a threat to human existence if it falls into the hands of extreme eco-protesters. Just hours before flying in for a UK summit, he warned “extinctionists” could programme AI to be “anti-human” and wipe out mankind.Matt Clifford, the PM’s representative for the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, Bucks, said: “I don’t really understand his point, but he has a lot of ideas.On the sidelines of the Bletchely Park summit Mr Musk said that he thought that AI could be one of the biggest threats to humanity.He said that it was important to understand the risks of AI before there were policies or rules: “You’ve got to start with insight before you do oversight.” “We have for the first time the situation where we have something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human. “We’re not stronger or faster than other creatures, but we are more intelligent, and here we are for the first time, really in human history, with something that is going to be far more intelligent than us.

