Elon Musk set for Downing Street talks with Rishi Sunak today after AI safety summit

Elon Musk will head to Downing Street for talks with Rishi Sunak today following the prime minister's AI safety summit. The billionaire owner of SpaceX and Tesla jetted in for the event at Bletchley Park, which began on Wednesday with attending countries backing an agreement on the need to manage risks posed by the technology. Follow updates from the summit in the Politics Hub China and the US, the world's leading AI powers, were among 28 countries to endorse the Bletchley Declaration.

She said the government was seeking to 'strike the right balance' between safety and innovation. Leading AI firms Anthropic and ChatGPT maker OpenAI have opened international offices in the UK, she added, proving the government was taking the right approach.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkyNews »

Former Downing Street Officials Appear Before UK Covid-19 InquiryFormer officials from Downing Street, including Lee Cain, are set to appear before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry to examine the government's response to the pandemic. Read more ⮕

British Scientist Asked to Show Downing Street Documents on Daily DeathsBritish scientist Ben Warner received an email from Professor Neil Ferguson asking for Downing Street documents on the likely daily number of deaths. This occurred during the Cheltenham Festival, when public Health England data suggested a high number of cases in the UK. Read more ⮕

Covid Guidance Breached Daily in Downing Street, Says Former Civil ServantHelen MacNamara, the second most senior civil servant in the country at the time, revealed that Covid guidance was likely broken every day inside Downing Street during the pandemic. She stated that hundreds of Whitehall officials and possibly ministers had breached the government's own rules. MacNamara's testimony was given during the Covid Inquiry. Read more ⮕

Covid Rules Not Followed in Downing Street, Former Health Secretary CriticizedMs MacNamara criticizes former health secretary Matt Hancock for providing false information and not following Covid rules in Downing Street. Read more ⮕

Covid Rules Not Followed in Downing Street, Former Health Secretary CriticizedMs MacNamara criticizes former health secretary Matt Hancock for providing false information and not following Covid rules in Downing Street. Read more ⮕

Matt Hancock 'Mimed Playing Cricket' In 10 Downing Street During Covid PandemicKevin Schofield is Politics Editor of HuffPost UK. Read more ⮕