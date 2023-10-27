Elon Musk Accuses Humza Yousaf of Racism

ELON Musk has branded Humza Yousaf a “blatant racist” as he took aim at Scotland’s First Minister on X. The South African billionaire - who is the world’s richest man with an estimated net worth approaching £200bn - made the startling accusation after an old video of the SNP leader was shared online.Musk, who owns Twitter/X, launched the surprise attack on Thursday night after viewing a clip from a speech delivered in 2020. In the address to Scottish Parliament, sparked by global protests following George Floyd’s murder, the First Minister, then Justice Secretary, listed examples showing the lack of non-white people in senior positions.Musk told his 161 million followers: “What a blatant racist!” The tweet from 'End Wokeness' had been viewed 7.2 million times by Friday morning. Mr Musk's reply had been viewed nearly half a million times. Mr Yousaf responded to the social media storm this morning by appearing to poke fun at Mr Musk and others, but did not name the Tesla owner,New twist in campaign against Kate's family as OnlyFans model ignites feud And then he posted "Me:", directing people to a GIF showing Scottish Asian shopkeeper character Navid dancing in TV comedy Still Game. The clip Mr Musk referred to in his reply showed part of a speech by Mr Yousaf at Holyrood in June 2020, during a session titled 'Solidarity with Anti-racism Read more:

