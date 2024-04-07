Ellie Leach says she'll always be friends with Bobby Brazier amid split reports

Ellie Leach has said that she'll "always be friends" with Bobby Brazier , amid reports that they have split following a brief romance. The pair grew close on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour after they both took part in last year's series – with Ellie going on to win the coveted Glitterball trophy.

While it seemed the pair's reported romance was going strong, with them even seeming to make their red carpet debut as a couple, they've since called time on their relationship after spending less time together since the tour came to a close. Now Ellie has broken her silence on this, as she opens up about her continued friendship with Bobby – however, she remained tight-lipped as to the nature of their relationship. Speaking to The Sun, she said: "We’d obviously built an amazing friendship during the show, but it was really nice to be able to spend time with each other – and with everyone – on the tour

Ellie Leach Bobby Brazier Split Friendship Romance Strictly Come Dancing Tour

