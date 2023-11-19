Ellie Leach's mother discusses her daughter's close bond with Strictly partner Vito Coppola

Ellie Leach's mother has said that her daughter has formed a 'great connection' and 'wonderful friendship' with her partner Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing. The Corrie star, 22, and the Italian dancer, 31, have sparked much speculation about the nature of their relationship in recent weeks. The two have danced intimately together on the BBC ballroom contest, and Vito has taken to calling Ellie sweet nicknames as they train together, such as 'my baby', 'my Lulu' and a 'diamond'.

In addition, Ellie has also added 'love you' to messages to Vito on social media, while former co-star Amanda Abbington appeared to accidentally out the pair by referring to them as a 'beautiful couple' on Instagram. Her mother Karen, 50, has now discussed the couple's close bond, saying Vito has helped Ellie come out of her shell and revealed that he has even joined the Leach family at their home several time





