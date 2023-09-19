Elle Mulvaney returns to the forefront of action in Coronation Street

It's been a busy time for Elle Mulvaney as she finds her soap alter-ego back at the forefront of the action in Coronation Street . The actress, famed for playing Amy Barlow , has grown up in front of viewers' eyes having joined the ITV soap in 2010.

She was the eighth child actor to take on the role following on from Holly Bowyer, Rebecca Pike, Louisa Morris, Rachel and Sarah Corker, Madison Hampson and Amber Chadwick and joined the iconic show when she was just 10 years old as the daughter of Tracy Barlow and Steve McDonald. But in the last year, Corrie fans have seen Elle take on one of her character's most harrowing storylines to date. Earlier this year, the teen character struggled to come to terms with what happened after she spent the night with her best friend's boyfriend, Aaron Sandfor





