Elle King Gets Risque Tattoo on Her Backside

Elle King showed off a risque new tattoo this week - three months after her drunken onstage antics at Dolly Parton's birthday show caused uproar. The singer, 34, got an inking on her backside as she shared candid snaps while dressed in thong underwear as her tattoo artist got to work. The inking - tattooed on her right buttock - read 'brethren' with the singer explaining the meaning in a post. She wrote: 'I always said I’d get my baby daddys name tattooed on my butt…so I did.

I got “brethren” for the men helping me raise my son. 'I love you guys so much, I wouldn’t want to do life without yall ❤️me and Lucky love you so much. shoutout to my man @jonboytattoo for being the illes

Elle King Tattoo Backside Candid Snaps Controversial Onstage Behavior Brethren Men Raise Son

