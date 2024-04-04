Elizabeth Hurley stuns in metallic dress at son's film premiere

Elizabeth Hurley , 58, flaunts her incredible figure in a plunging metallic dress while hitting the red carpet for the premiere of her son's new film. She stars in Strictly Confidential , which marks Damian's directorial debut.

The mother of one, who plays a leading character named Lily, strips down with her co-star Pear Chiravara in a steamy same-sex love scene in the movie.

Elizabeth Hurley Son's Film Premiere Metallic Dress Ageless Figure Strictly Confidential Damian Hurley Lily Same-Sex Love Scene

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elizabeth Hurley Says She Felt 'Safe' Filming Erotic Thriller Directed By Her SonJaz Tolliver is a Trends Reporter for the HuffPost. Previously, she was a Reporter/News Producer for the USA Today Network, where her stories ran across digital and print platforms among newspapers in 43 U.S. states. Jaz has written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, and more.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley exposes her cleavage in a dazzling gold plunging gown as she joins son lookalike...Elizabeth Hurley turned heads in a glamorous sequined gown as she attended Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Dr Jenn slams Elizabeth Hurley's sex scenes in front of sonElizabeth raised eyebrows for her steamy scene with another woman in the raunchy trailer for her upcoming film Strictly Confidential- directed by her son Damian.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Dr Jenn slams Elizabeth Hurley's sex scenes in front of sonElizabeth raised eyebrows for her steamy scene with another woman in the raunchy trailer for her upcoming film Strictly Confidential- directed by her son Damian.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Dr Jenn slams Elizabeth Hurley's sex scenes in front of sonElizabeth raised eyebrows for her steamy scene with another woman in the raunchy trailer for her upcoming film Strictly Confidential- directed by her son Damian.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Liz Hurley and son Damian on 'controversial' bikini shots and working together on new filmElizabeth Hurley stars in Strictly Confidential, a crime drama written and directed by her son, Damian.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »