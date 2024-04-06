Elizabeth Hurley's Son Directs Her Racy Lesbian Scene in Upcoming Film

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian have found themselves under fire after he directed her racy lesbian sex scene in his upcoming film Strictly Confidential. Actress Elizabeth, 58, raised eyebrows for her steamy scene with another woman in the raunchy trailer for her upcoming film Strictly Confidential; which was directed by her 21-year-old son Damian. But the star insists it wasn't just a 'titillating' moment but an important part of the plot of the movie.

In 22-year-old Damian's directorial debut, Elizabeth plays a mother called Lily who welcomes her daughter's friends to her Caribbean estate the year after the mysterious deaths of her daughter and her husband. A number of secrets become known during the trip, including Lily's love affair with her daughter's female frien

Elizabeth Hurley Damian Hurley Film Lesbian Scene Controversy Plot Secrets

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elizabeth Hurley, 58, flaunts her incredible figure in sizzling bikini snaps after son Damian...Damian Hurley makes his directorial debut by filming his own mother in risque scenes with another woman. The budding filmmaker, 21, has marked his writing and directorial feature debut with upcoming mystery drama Strictly Confidential.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian turn heads as they twin in black outfitsThe mother-son duo recently worked together in new film Strictly Confidential

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley the busty bombshell is almost upstaged by her glamorous look-alike son Damian...Liz Hurley has made another raunchy appearance in a new Lionsgate film, Strictly confidential. The plot sees a group tormented by seduction duplicity and betrayal as they desperately fight to uncover their friends mysterious suicide.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley the busty bombshell is almost upstaged by her glamorous look-alike son Damian...Liz Hurley has made another raunchy appearance in a new Lionsgate film, Strictly confidential. The plot sees a group tormented by seduction duplicity and betrayal as they desperately fight to uncover their friends mysterious suicide.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Spark Discussion with New FilmElizabeth Hurley and her son Damian have caused a stir with their new film Strictly Confidential, which features intimate scenes between Elizabeth and another woman. Damian, who directed the film, reflects on the experience of filming these scenes with his mother.

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley the busty bombshell is nearly upstaged by lookalike son Damian while supporting his...Liz Hurley has made another raunchy appearance in a new Lionsgate film, Strictly confidential. The plot sees a group tormented by seduction duplicity and betrayal as they desperately fight to uncover their friends mysterious suicide.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »