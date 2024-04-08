Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Share Fashion Items

In a candid conversation with The Sunday Times, 22-year-old Damian revealed that he and his mother, Elizabeth, often exchange fashion items. They both have a love for skintight leather trousers and oversized blazers.

Elizabeth famously turned heads with her 1994 safety pin dress. Damian shared that Elizabeth has even modeled some of his blazers. Their shared fashion sense was evident at various events, including the 2023 BRIT Awards and the Tod's Cocktail Party during New York Fashion Week.

Elizabeth Hurley Damian Hurley Fashion Leather Trousers Blazers Shared Wardrobe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian reveals how he really feels about directing his momThe Bedazzled star's son is making his directorial debut with the film Strictly Confidential

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley, 58, flaunts her incredible figure in sizzling bikini snaps after son Damian...Damian Hurley makes his directorial debut by filming his own mother in risque scenes with another woman. The budding filmmaker, 21, has marked his writing and directorial feature debut with upcoming mystery drama Strictly Confidential.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian turn heads as they twin in black outfitsThe mother-son duo recently worked together in new film Strictly Confidential

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley the busty bombshell is almost upstaged by her glamorous look-alike son Damian...Liz Hurley has made another raunchy appearance in a new Lionsgate film, Strictly confidential. The plot sees a group tormented by seduction duplicity and betrayal as they desperately fight to uncover their friends mysterious suicide.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley the busty bombshell is almost upstaged by her glamorous look-alike son Damian...Liz Hurley has made another raunchy appearance in a new Lionsgate film, Strictly confidential. The plot sees a group tormented by seduction duplicity and betrayal as they desperately fight to uncover their friends mysterious suicide.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley the busty bombshell is nearly upstaged by lookalike son Damian while supporting his...Liz Hurley has made another raunchy appearance in a new Lionsgate film, Strictly confidential. The plot sees a group tormented by seduction duplicity and betrayal as they desperately fight to uncover their friends mysterious suicide.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »