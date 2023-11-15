Elizabeth Debicki returns as Diana in The Crown's final season

This week, Elizabeth Debicki returns in The Crown – the latest portrayal of Diana in a three-decade list of performances that bear the weight of a nation– which will release the first four episodes of its sixth series on Netflix on Thursday – has been building to this moment. For its final season, all eyes are on Diana,in the tumultuous and tragic years before her death in 1997 (the series will not, it has been emphasised, show the actual crash).

But, of course, this is in the essence of the character: whenever she is visible, it’s impossible to look away. Diana has warranted multiple dramatic interpretations in the past three decades. The self-described “queen of hearts” left a permanent imprint on the UK. Her kindness, openness and warmth captivated millions of people, and she offered all the unattainable luxury of the monarchy with little of the closed-off inaccessibility. By both being inside the family and publicly pitting herself as a royal outsider, Diana spoke for both us and them, hovering somewhere in between relatable and aspirationa

