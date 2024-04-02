Elevate Your Scrambled Eggs with This One Ingredient

They take minutes to whip up and they’re easy to elevate with extra ingredients, is there anything better than a plate of scrambled eggs? However, what if we made them just that little bit better? A little more textured, a little more creamy, with just a touch of crème fraîche, we can.

For his scrambled eggs recipe, he adds one simple ingredient to give it a little more creaminess, as a treat: crème fraîche! Stir continuously with a rubber spatula—don’t whisk—making sure to scrape the bottom of the pan. After 30 seconds, take the pan off the heat. Keep stirring. After about 10 seconds, put back on the heat

