Elephant Flips Safari Truck, Killing American Woman in Zambia

An elephant charged at a safari truck in Zambia's Kafue National Park, flipping the vehicle and killing an elderly American woman. The incident was captured on video and shows a lone bull elephant running towards the truck.

The shocking moment has raised concerns about the safety of tourists on safari.

Tourist killed by bull elephant during safari in ZambiaAn American woman died after being attacked by a crazed bull elephant while on safari in Zambia. The elephant chased a safari truck for over half a mile before catching up and attacking the vehicle, resulting in the death of an eighty-year-old woman. The incident occurred in the Kafue National Park, where the driver abruptly stopped the vehicle, leading to the deadly attack. Video footage captured the terrifying moments before the collision, with tourists expressing their fear as the elephant closed in on the truck. The game ranger managed to stop the vehicle just in time, but the elephant still attacked.

