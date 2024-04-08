Electronic sock detects unhealthy walking style linked to cardiovascular and diabetic complications

Researchers have developed an electronic sock that can detect an unhealthy walking style , which has been linked to cardiovascular and diabetic complications . The sock is equipped with sensors that monitor the pressure and movement of the foot while walking. By analyzing the data collected, the sock can identify abnormalities in the walking pattern that may indicate underlying health issues.

This technology has the potential to help individuals monitor their walking style and take preventive measures to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular and diabetic complications

Electronic Sock Unhealthy Walking Style Cardiovascular Complications Diabetic Complications Sensors Walking Pattern Preventive Measures

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Researchers demonstrate security vulnerabilities in Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)Researchers demonstrate how ELDs can be accessed over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections to take control of a truck, manipulate data, and spread malware between vehicles. The vulnerabilities in ELDs pose a significant security risk as most heavy-duty trucks are required to be equipped with these devices.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Complete guide to electronic gears: your bike's shifting, indexing and charging explainedA complete guide to your bike's electronic gears

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

New electronic medical record tool helps clinicians diagnose mpoxDiagnosing infectious conditions can be challenging. Diagnosis is especially challenging for uncommon and emerging infectious diseases for which there's limited clinical experience.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Electronic health record-based algorithm does not cut hospitalization in kidney dysfunction triad, trial showsFor patients with the triad of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension, the use of an electronic health record-based algorithm and intervention does not result in reduced hospitalization at one year, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Electronic nudge for flu vaccination does not improve clinical outcomesElectronic letters incorporating cardiovascular (CV) gain framing and repeated messaging, which increase influenza vaccination, do not translate into improvement in clinical outcomes, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

How Russian elections are rigged with elaborate rules and electronic votesBut Russian watchers think Putin still craves a veneer of legitimacy

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »