Electric Scalp Massage Brush and Applicator Bottle for Hair Growth

By now you’ve all heard about the benefits of adding LED light therapy to your skincare routine. Whether it’s in the form of luxury facials, at-home masks or handheld massagers, LEDs can help stimulate collagen production, encourage cell turnover and repair damaged skin barriers. It stands to reason that adding the same treatment to your scalp can give your hair numerous benefits, including helping it grow longer and stronger.
Another trending way to encourage hair growth is oiling, which is said to stimulate the follicles and create healthier, shinier locks – and we’ve found a device that does both at the same time; the Electric Scalp Massage Brush and Applicator Bottle Hair 2-in-1, £19.99 here. The Kimairay hair oil applicator helps give your scalp a deep massage thanks to its elastic rolling balls and auxiliary comb teeth which vibrate, helping to stimulate your hair follicle
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »