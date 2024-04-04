Electric Scalp Massage Brush and Applicator Bottle for Hair Growth

By now you’ve all heard about the benefits of adding LED light therapy to your skincare routine. Whether it’s in the form of luxury facials, at-home masks or handheld massagers, LEDs can help stimulate collagen production, encourage cell turnover and repair damaged skin barriers. It stands to reason that adding the same treatment to your scalp can give your hair numerous benefits, including helping it grow longer and stronger.

Another trending way to encourage hair growth is oiling, which is said to stimulate the follicles and create healthier, shinier locks – and we’ve found a device that does both at the same time; the Electric Scalp Massage Brush and Applicator Bottle Hair 2-in-1, £19.99 here. The Kimairay hair oil applicator helps give your scalp a deep massage thanks to its elastic rolling balls and auxiliary comb teeth which vibrate, helping to stimulate your hair follicle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I tried the 'inner facelift' massage loved by Meghan Markle for jaw tensionBuccal massages can sculpt cheekbones and relieve jaw tension

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Women thought they were going for a massage, but a pervert lay in wait'Thanks to the bravery of his victims, Garforth will now spend even longer in prison'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Review: Dr Well Laxon DR-6000 Air Massage Vehicle SeatPowered via a car's 12V outlet, the seat uses air pressure compression to provide a gentle and soothing massage

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

2 western Mass. massage parlors accused of sex trafficking operationTwo massage parlors in western Massachusetts are being investigated for alleged sex trafficking, according to WWLP.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

I went for a massage when my child was ill – I’m done with mum guiltIt's at best unhelpful, and at worst toxic. That's why Genevieve Roberts is letting go

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

This Massage Tool Will Reduce Stress, Improve Sleep And Make You Feel Your Very BestThis at-home massage tool is so good that, not only is it endorsed by celebrities, it also promises to reduce stress levels. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »