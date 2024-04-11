Elderly Woman Crashes Car into Jewellers in Knutsford

Dramatic pictures have shown the moment a 75-year-old women ploughed her car through the front of a jewellers, with the whole vehicle ending up inside. The Skoda was driven through the plate glass window of Midas Jewellers, on King Street, Knutsford , on Wednesday morning (April 10). Cheshire Police have since confirmed nobody was injured in the incident. The driver, a 75-year-old woman, was unharmed and no arrests have been made, police confirmed.

Pictures taken from the scene show the area outside the store taped off as police and fire crews responded. READ MORE 'Aggressive' predator sexually assaulted woman on board train to Manchester in 'terrifying' attack Eyewitness Gareth West told Cheshire Live of the 'shock' on the faces of staff and a customer in the moments after the incident. He said: "I wandered around the corner seconds after it happened, seeing the shock on the faces of the owners and a customer standing in the corner. I couldn't hang around but everyone looked okay." Knutsford Town Council warned drivers to avoid King Street following the incident, sharing a photograph of firefighters at the scene and a cordon around the premises. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were stood down as soon as they arrived and the incident was handed over to police. A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "At around 10am this morning, officers responded to reports of a collision in Knutsford

Car Crash Jewellers Knutsford Elderly Woman Incident

