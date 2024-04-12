Elderly Man Dies After Falling on Bus

A 90-year-old man has tragically died after falling and hitting his head while on board a bus. The man was on board the service in Chorley, Lancashire, on March 26. Shortly after 10am, as the bus travelled down Pall Mall, the man fell over and sustained head injuries.

He was taken to hospital and died two weeks later, on April 10. Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses after the fatal incident amid ongoing investigations. Anyone with information is being urged to contact the force.

