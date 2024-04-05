Elderly man dies after being attacked by dogs in Meriden

Antony 'Tony' Harrington, 77, was found unconscious at his home on Packington Lane in the village of Meriden on the evening of 25 November 2023. It has been reported that one of the seven dogs involved in his death was his own, while the others are believed to have been owned by a friend. A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: 'At 6.04pm on November 25 2023, paramedics contacted police to inform them of a man in cardiac arrest at a house in Packington Lane, Meriden .
The man in his 70s was declared dead at the scene. He had suffered bite injuries, which were found to be the cause of death. Seven dogs were seized at the scene and a 75-year-old woman from the Coleshill area was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.
Elderly Man Dogs Attack Death Meriden
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »