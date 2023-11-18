Elbow singer Guy Garvey reflects on the band's early days

With a run of arena dates in his diary for next year, Elbow singer Guy Garvey is reminiscing with The Yorkshire Post about the kind of venues the band used to play back in their early days. Before their first album Asleep in the Back came out in 2001, he says, the four-piece from Bury would have been content to fill modest clubs. 'In terms of our perceptions they are different,' says the 49-year-old.

'Filling venues like Leeds Cockpit and Sheffield Leadmill and The (Princess) Charlotte in Leicester was an enormous (task),' he says. 'I remember the first time people sang along to an Elbow song was at the Brighton Concorde 2,' he adds. 'We reached the encore, and we’d come off and come on again although we didn’t really need to do that, but then we came off and literally hundreds of people started singing. We were going, ‘Did you hear that?’ We couldn’t believe it, that was extraordinary. 'Doves took us as their support, and we were such huge fans of theirs – and still are – but when we played the same venues the following year we couldn’t believe how small they felt





Elbow frontman Guy Garvey on making 'arena-worthy' songs with new album'I suppose we're wearing our influences on our sleeves. It's lighter, it's more humorous, and it's loads of fun'

