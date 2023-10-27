El Clasico line-ups and predictions: Joao Cancelo as a right winger, Jude Bellingham to keep scoring?

The week before El Clasico always throws up drama as ’s two biggest sides gear up for the biggest match of the domestic calendar. The build-up to Saturday’s encounter at ’s Montjuic stadium was dominated by whether president Florentino Perez would be in attendance after a number of flashpoints between the clubs. On Thursday night, it was confirmed he would not travel to Catalonia for a third consecutive game. In terms of the football, much has been made of which players will return from injury.

Midfield Laia: Barca have two options here: the conservative one and the brave one. Advertisement The cautious approach would be to start , Xavi’s only holding midfielder, and try to create a system that protects him. The risky choice would be to take a chance on . This would involve dropping back into a defensive midfield role and trusting in , Fermin and to combine in attack.

Read more:

The Athletic UK »

Jude Bellingham could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with iconic El Clasico celebration...Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit compares Jude Bellingham to Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring another Champions League goal for Real Madrid Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham names iconic Cristiano Ronaldo moment as his favourite El Clasico memoryBarcelona and Real Madrid are set to face off in the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday Read more ⮕

- Jude Bellingham reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration against Barcelona is his favourite Clasico memoryJude Bellingham has named Cristiano Ronaldo's Calma celebration as his most 'iconic' El Clasico moment ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Barcelona. Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham teams up with England trio for new joint ‘Sheriffs’ celebration...Jude Bellingham has teamed up with three England teammates to sport a new goal celebration. The Real Madrid star has enjoyed an electric start to life in Spain, with goals aplenty for the Spanish g… Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham transfer claim made as Liverpool sent Mohamed Salah messageWe have rounded up the latest Liverpool headlines as claims are made over Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham hints at what Trent is going to do at LiverpoolLiverpool are back in action this evening as Jurgen Klopp's side face Toulouse in the Europa League Read more ⮕