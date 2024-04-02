Eight US bridges at risk of collapse similar to Francis Scott Key Bridge

It is feared that last week's tragedy of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsing could repeat itself as eight other bridges in the US are at a similar risk. These bridges, all older than the Key Bridge, have 'fracture critical members' which means that a single steel component breaking could lead to a collapse. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Key Bridge collapse and has found that there are over 17,000 'fracture critical' bridges in the US.
This poses a dilemma for major US bridges and American commerce as these bridges may not be able to accommodate large ships
