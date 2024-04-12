Eight People Arrested After Fighting at Aintree Ladies' Day

Eight people were arrested after fighting broke out at Aintree Ladies' Day on Friday (April 12). Fashionable racegoers flocked to the Liverpool course for the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival, with celebrities including Olympian Sam Quek and former footballer Michael Owen among those enjoying the event. However a group of men were arrested by police after reports of a fight.
Merseyside Police said four men had been arrested on suspicion of affray and two men were held on suspicion of assault after an altercation outside the Princess Royal Stand at 2.25pm. Another man was detained on suspicion of a drug offence after being searched near the main entrance to the racecourse, while an eighth man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly. Merseyside Police also confirmed three drones had been seized after being flown in a restricted area. Merseyside Police has warned it will deal “robustly” with any incidences of “anti-social behaviour, hate crime, disorder and other criminal activity” at the racecourse and punters have been subject to security checks, including bag searches. Around 45,000 racegoers flocked to the event for its second day, with about 80,000 expected to attend on Saturday (April 13
Aintree Ladies' Day Fight Arrest Affray Assault Drug Offence Drunk And Disorderly Drones Merseyside Police Criminal Activity
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Aintree racegoers enjoy Ladies Day – but fighting breaks outMerseyside Police said three men had been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »