Eid al-Fitr: The Festival Marking the End of Ramadan

Tonight and tomorrow, Muslim s will mark the end of the month of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr. After a month of fasting, Eid al-Fitr is marked with religious ceremonies and festivities. The annual holiday is a special day in the Islamic tradition. Eid al-Fitr (which literally means ‘festival of breaking the fast’) is a religious festival celebrated by Muslim s across the world to mark the end of Ramadan , which is a month-long period of reflection, dawn-until-dusk fasting, community and prayer.
Differently to other religious festivals like Christmas, Eid occurs on a different date each year. This is because the Islamic calendar is based on moon cycles. If you have someone in your life who celebrates Eid, being able to wish them the best during this special celebration is a great way to show you care – and respect its importance to the Muslim community. Here's what you need to know. What is Eid al-Fitr? Eid al-Fitr is the annual celebration that marks the end of Ramadan. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is known as the holy month of fasting. In Muslim tradition, Ramadan is about reflection and mindfulness — today, most Muslims follow a schedule of refraining from food and drink between dawn and dusk each evening. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of this month of restraint and is also known as the ‘festival of breaking the fast’. When is Eid al-Fitr? Eid al-Fitr falls when a New Moon marks the end of the month of Ramada
