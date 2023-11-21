Egyptian man with rare genetic disorder wins right to stay in UK

An Egyptian man with a rare genetic disorder facing deportation has won the right to stay in the UK until 2026. Youssef Mikhaiel was due to be deported in June, within days, but that was postponed after a ruling at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. The 28-year-old has Fabry disease, which damages the heart, kidneys and nervous system. He cannot access treatment in his home country.
In a letter seen by BBC Scotland News, it told the graduate engineer it would exercise discretion due to his "exceptional circumstances".Speaking of his initial detention, he said: "Until this moment, I wasn't able to process it. "You are being treated as a criminal and I didn't have access to the proper medical treatment. You fight for years for treatment and then all of a sudden, you could be deported.""And now I can start my treatment. In the beginning, it had stopped until we knew whether I was going to stay or be deported."Fabry disease in an inherited condition in which enzymes cannot break down fatty materials known as lipids, allowing them to build up in the bod
