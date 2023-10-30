Efteling: The Cheap Alternative to Disneyland

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

FAMILIES looking for theme park fun on a budget should check out Efteling - a 71-year-old park in the Netherlands based on fairytales, ancient myths and legends. The attraction in Kaatsheuval - just three hours drive from Calais and a one-hour flight from the UK, has been is being hailed by British families as a "cheap alternative to Disneyland." With no queue to get in, tickets starting at just £34, and these cool little trolleys that you can pull bigger kids around in, I'm already impressed., where we spent two whole hours exploring, and the good thing about this park is there's also a lot of bigger rides for adults and big kids. "The shows are all spoken in Dutch, but that didn't stop us from enjoying them. Overall this place is fantastic value." "We found that food and other sundries were much cheaper than their Disney equivalents." gets good reviews on TripAdvisor, with a 4.5/5 star rating from more than 8,000 reviews - and it's easy to see why. adrenaline-inducing and plenty of park shows, plus quirks that will appeal to both adult and child's humour, including a statue of a donkey that poops plastic coins and bins that burp their gratitude for rubbish. Entry tickets to Efteling start from £33.15 (€38) per person, while a one-day date ticket to Disneyland Paris costs £73.54 per person. Next year, the park is getting a new themed area alongside a 20-metre tall attraction called Danse Macabr

Beware of Cheap Cosmetic Surgery Offers in TurkeyTurkish clinics are promoting cosmetic surgery at a fraction of the cost in the UK, offering cut-price procedures carried out by 'world-class doctors' and a stay at a five-star Mediterranean resort. However, a consultant plastic surgeon warns of the life-changing and potentially fatal consequences of travelling abroad for budget surgery, including serious infections, wound complications, and exposed implants. Read more ⮕

Beware of Cheap Cosmetic Surgery Offers in TurkeyTurkish clinics are promoting cosmetic surgery at a fraction of the cost in the UK, offering cut-price procedures carried out by 'world-class doctors' and a stay at a five-star Mediterranean resort. However, a consultant plastic surgeon warns of the life-changing and potentially fatal consequences of travelling abroad for budget surgery, including serious infections, wound complications, and exposed implants. Read more ⮕

Cheap gadget could help slash energy bills by hundreds of poundsA cheap gadget priced at £8 can help reduce energy bills significantly. The gadget is a smart plug that reports energy usage and can be used to set timers for gadgets. It can also be connected to devices like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home for remote control. Users claim that the smart plug is easy to set up and helps identify power-hungry devices. The amount of money saved depends on the age, power consumption, and usage of the appliances. Read more ⮕

UK Gardeners Urged To Do This 1 Task Before Feeding BirdsIt's easy, cheap, and can help prevent the spread of disease. Read more ⮕

The cheap spa towns you probably hadn’t thought to try for an autumn holiday, from Aachen to Great MalvernTraditional spa towns have fallen off the tourist radar, yet they can be as gentle on the bank balance as they are on the body Read more ⮕

Healthcare worker flies to Dublin for a night out on his lunch breakA healthcare worker and his friends book cheap flights to Dublin for a night out, party all night without booking a hotel, and return home the next morning. Read more ⮕