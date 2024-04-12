EFL clubs agree record domestic rights deal with Sky Sports

EFL clubs have unanimously approved a record domestic rights deal with Sky Sports over a five-year period with over 1000 matches to be broadcast each season – a record number of games for any club football agreement. Running from season 2024/25 to 2028/29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits .

In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices. Non-Sky subscribers can stream all the EFL action and get access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, contract-free with a NOW Day or Month Membership. The new deal represents a 50 per cent increase on the value of the current rights agreement and will see significantly enhanced exposure for all EFL clubs provided through on-air and digital support from Sky Sports to promote EFL competitions, clubs, and community initiatives. Championship fixtures | Table | HighlightsLeague One fixtures | Table | HighlightsLeague Two fixtures | Table | HighlightsGet Sky Sports | Get NOW to stream biggest momentsLive football on Sky SportsEach season, Sky Sports will broadcast a minimum of: 328 Sky Bet Championship matches248 Sky Bet League One matches248 Sky Bet League Two matchesAll 15 Play-Off matchesAll 93 Carabao Cup matchesAll 127 EFL Trophy matchesEach League weekend fixture round will see 10 live EFL fixtures show

