Efficacy and Safety of Mirogabalin in Patients with Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a painful, dose-limiting adverse effect of commonly used chemotherapeutic agents. The purpose of this exploratory study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of mirogabalin in patients with moderate to severe CIPN during chemotherapy and the effects of 12 weeks’ intervention on chemotherapy completion and CIPN severity.

Patients experiencing moderate to severe CIPN while undergoing oxaliplatin- or taxane-containing chemotherapy for colorectal, gastric, non-small-cell lung, or breast cancer received mirogabalin at between 5 and 15 mg twice daily. The primary endpoint was change in numeric rating scale (NRS) score for pain from baseline to week 12. Secondary endpoints included NRS scores for tingling and sleep, completion of chemotherapy, severity of CIPN, and quality of life (QOL) scores. The safety endpoint was incidence of adverse events. Of 58 patients who consented to participation, 52 were eligible and constituted the full analysis set and safety analysis set





