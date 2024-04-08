Education System Struggles to Meet Demand for Special Educational Needs Places

The education system is struggling to keep pace with the increase in demand for school places for children with special educational needs ( SEN ), Paul Givan has said. The Education Minister told MLAs that the position in 2024 is “extremely challenging” with more than 1,000 additional SEN places in schools needing to be found in Northern Ireland by September.
Mr Givan was answering a question on his plans to ensure that all children with SEN and disabilities will have access to appropriate school places in the next academic year. Read more: One in five children in Northern Ireland living in relative poverty, report says He told the Assembly that children with SEN follow a different process for school admission. He said there was a “continual flow of children” being referred for a SEN statement. Mr Givan added: “The demand for specialist education provision has increased significantly over the last number of years and the system has struggled to keep pace with the rising demand. “In the last three academic years, the Education Authority (EA) has created 140 additional classes for special schools and 203 new specialist provision classes in mainstream schools, known as Spims. The position for this September is extremely challenging. “Based on the Education Authority’s latest planning assumptions, more than 1,000 additional specialist education places are needed by September of this yea
Education Special Educational Needs SEN School Places Demand Challenges Northern Ireland
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »
Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »