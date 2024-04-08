Education System Struggles to Meet Demand for Special Educational Needs Places

The education system is struggling to keep pace with the increase in demand for school places for children with special educational needs ( SEN ), Paul Givan has said. The Education Minister told MLAs that the position in 2024 is “extremely challenging” with more than 1,000 additional SEN places in schools needing to be found in Northern Ireland by September.

Mr Givan was answering a question on his plans to ensure that all children with SEN and disabilities will have access to appropriate school places in the next academic year. Read more: One in five children in Northern Ireland living in relative poverty, report says He told the Assembly that children with SEN follow a different process for school admission. He said there was a “continual flow of children” being referred for a SEN statement. Mr Givan added: “The demand for specialist education provision has increased significantly over the last number of years and the system has struggled to keep pace with the rising demand. “In the last three academic years, the Education Authority (EA) has created 140 additional classes for special schools and 203 new specialist provision classes in mainstream schools, known as Spims. The position for this September is extremely challenging. “Based on the Education Authority’s latest planning assumptions, more than 1,000 additional specialist education places are needed by September of this yea

Education Special Educational Needs SEN School Places Demand Challenges Northern Ireland

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NI education: More than 1,000 special need pupils need school placeEducation Minister Paul Givan says the special needs system for children is 'no longer sustainable'.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Man arrested for setting fire to door of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Burlington officeAccording to court records, Soghomonian entered the building at 1 Church Street in Burlington on Friday morning and proceeded to the third floor where the…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Headteachers locked SEN children in 'calming rooms'Mr Doran told the Teaching Regulation Agency that the rooms were designed to be 'intentionally bleak'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Parents outraged as hair salon charges extra for SEN kids’ haircutsA London salon has been charging £2 extra to cut the hair of SEN kids and shocked parents have been sharing their anger online

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

SEN ‘crisis’ in schools as parents forced to fight for correct supportEducation secretary Gillian Keegan has admitted more needs to be done as SEN schools are over subscribed.

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Steward's physician group purchased by Optum, Sen. Markey saysSen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts says Optum Financial, based in Minnesota, 'has purchased the physician group of Steward Health Care'

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »