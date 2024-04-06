Edinburgh Mum Shares Harrowing Journey of Endometriosis Diagnosis

An Edinburgh mum has bravely shared her harrowing journey of over ten years of 'extreme pain' before finally receiving a life-changing endometriosis diagnosis. Lynne Bruton, 42, has been vocal about her struggle with severe monthly pain from a young age, which led to her repeatedly seeking a diagnosis. Initially, like many others, Lynne was prescribed the pill as a means to control her pain, a decision she feels contributed to her developing alopecia.

Despite numerous visits to her GP, it wasn't until she underwent a laparoscopy at 31 that she was diagnosed with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a condition where tissue resembling the uterine lining grows outside the womb, potentially causing adhesions and fusing organs such as the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and bowel. However, Lynne's ordeal didn't stop there; the mother of one continued to battle for another decade to have her voice heard and receive proper treatmen

Edinburgh Mum Journey Endometriosis Diagnosis Pain Pill Alopecia Laparoscopy Tissue Uterus Ovaries Fallopian Tubes Bowel Treatment

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A picture of a mum cuddling her newborn son that tells a harrowing storyBekah Smith suffered years of abuse at the hands of her former partner and the father of her child

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ukraine mum hopes to 'make dream come true' by moving to Edinburgh with daughterNadia, 34, was forced from her home during the Russian invasion.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Edinburgh mum in 'extreme pain' for over 10 years before life-changing diagnosisLynne Bruton, 42, said she had been asking for an endometriosis diagnosis from a young age, after suffering extreme pain every month.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

'It was like hell': British doctor shares harrowing account from Gaza hospitalDr Nott described distressing scenes from the war zone

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Inquiry launched into baby girl’s death at Scotland’s crisis-hit ‘super hospital’...Mum Shares Heartbreaking Moment she Watched Newborn Baby Die From Preventable Infection

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

‘Perfectly healthy’ newborn baby girl died days after making ‘grunting’ noisesMum Shares Heartbreaking Moment she Watched Newborn Baby Die From Preventable Infection

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »