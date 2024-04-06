Edinburgh Mum Shares Harrowing Journey of Endometriosis Diagnosis

An Edinburgh mum has bravely shared her harrowing journey of over ten years of 'extreme pain' before finally receiving a life-changing endometriosis diagnosis. Lynne Bruton, 42, has been vocal about her struggle with severe monthly pain from a young age, which led to her repeatedly seeking a diagnosis. Initially, like many others, Lynne was prescribed the pill as a means to control her pain, a decision she feels contributed to her developing alopecia.
Despite numerous visits to her GP, it wasn't until she underwent a laparoscopy at 31 that she was diagnosed with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a condition where tissue resembling the uterine lining grows outside the womb, potentially causing adhesions and fusing organs such as the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and bowel. However, Lynne's ordeal didn't stop there; the mother of one continued to battle for another decade to have her voice heard and receive proper treatmen
