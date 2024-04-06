Edinburgh move European Challenge Cup tie due to Storm Kathleen

Edinburgh have moved their European Challenge Cup tie against Bayonne on Saturday evening to Murrayfield due to Storm Kathleen . The round-of-16 tie was to be played at the Hive Stadium next door to Murrayfield , but the venue has been switched because of the strong winds which are set to hit Edinburgh on Saturday. Edinburgh said their operations team and Scottish Rugby health and safety officials had been in contact with the Met Office to discuss the impact of the yellow warning for the wind.

The game’s 8pm kick-off time remains unchanged

Edinburgh European Challenge Cup Tie Bayonne Murrayfield Storm Kathleen Winds Venue Change

