Edinburgh Man Turns Hobby of Customising Football Boots into Full-Time Job

An Edinburgh man turned his love of customising football boots into his full-time job - and now works with Europe's top players including Thiago and Rudiger . Ryan Park, 32, rediscovered the hobby during lockdowns having enjoyed renovating football boots in his early 20s. The investment banker would buy old pairs of boots on eBay then refurbish and share his transformations on his Instagram page Boots N Pieces.

By the end of 2020, Hibernian team captain and Scottish national team member, Paul Hanlon had reached out to Ryan with a customization request of his own. Before long, word had spread about Ryan's business - with players from across the Scottish Premiership and beyond reaching out. After just a year and a half in business, Ryan left his 13-year career in investment banking to run Boots N Pieces full-time. Top players regularly get in touch with Ryan - working with Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and now former Liverpool player Thiago Alcantar

