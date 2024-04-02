Edinburgh Man Threatened by Teens with Knife After Confronting Them for Break-In Attempt

An Edinburgh man has been left shaken after two teen yobs allegedly pulled a knife on him when he confronted them for trying to break into a flat. On Sunday, March 31, the man spotted two hooded teens with bolt cutters outside a plush tenement in Marchmont in broad daylight. The concerned resident noticed the pair looking suspicious outside the Warrender Park Road property and when he approached them, he claimed they pulled out a knife and threatened him, reports Edinburgh Live.

Despite the terrifying threat, the passerby managed to capture several images of the youths, with one seen holding a pair of bolt cutters. Police were called to the scene following a report of a man being threatened by two males with weapons, and the force are currently probing the incident to establish the full circumstances. In the pictures, one can be seen clad in black clothing wearing a hoodie and a beanie hat with goggles

