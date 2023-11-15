Edinburgh Castle Placed on 'Lockdown' After Eco-Clowns Damage Stone of Destiny

Edinburgh Castle was placed on 'lockdown' today after a group of eco-clowns smashed through the glass containing the Stone of Destiny in an attention-seeking stunt. Protesters from the campaign group This Is Rigged tried to smash through the protective box surrounding the legendary stone causing the major Scottish tourist attraction to partly close.

The relic, which weighs nearly 20 stone, played a key role in the King's Coronation, seeing a team of six transporting in and out of the Great Hall in Westminster. Officers said two women, aged 20 and 24, and one 20-year-old man, were arrested in connection with the damage caused to the glass pane but confirmed the Honours were not affected. Activists used pink hammers to try and break down the structure before spray painting the group's logo onto the artifact's container. It led to The Crown Room and Royal Apartments at the castle being shut dow

