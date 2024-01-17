Eddy Merckx Bikes makes a comeback with 'Retrosonic' Limited Edition road bike, plus more road and gravel models with option to choose frame material. The nostalgic limited edition series pays homage to the 1980s Panasonic cycling team, while there is also a refreshed 525 racer and gravel bikes starting from £1,699.





Actofive Introduces Signature X Pinion Crankset Upgrade for Gearbox BikesActofive has launched the Signature X Pinion crankset upgrade for Pinion gearbox bikes, offering customization options and a more stylish look. The upgrade cranks are lighter and available in different colors.

Reflecting on the Impressive Bikes and Cycling Products of 2023Winter is setting in across British Columbia, so it’s time to take a short break and reflect on the bikes and cycling products that impressed me most throughout 2023. Despite a leg injury this year, I still managed to test a few mountain bikes and a fair number of products. Clothing and gear was the biggest category for me this time; I tested quite a few nice pieces but I’ve highlighted my favorite helmets, gloves, jackets, and eyewear below.

Unveiling the ultimate cycling bargains: road.cc Recommends Bargain Buys of the Year 2023/24Find out the best value for money cycling products from road.cc Recommends' selection of bikes, components, accessories, and clothes reviewed over the past year.

Ducati ‘happy’ to help Honda, Yamaha but tried to ‘block’ KTM, Aprilia MotoGP concessions | Miller: ‘Honda won a GP, KTM didn't!’The new MotoGP concessions ranking has left Ducati dissatisfied while benefiting Yamaha and Honda. Ducati loses out with a reduction in testing tyres and wild-cards compared to last season. KTM and Aprilia gain testing tyres and wild-cards in the new ranking. Yamaha and Honda are the biggest beneficiaries, eligible for the full range of 'old' concessions.

Leicester City Extend Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Victory Against Cardiff CityJames Justin's glorious long-range strike helped leaders Leicester City extend their unbeaten Championship run to nine games with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Cardiff City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's sharp finish gave Leicester reward for their early dominance at the Cardiff City Stadium. Though Cardiff competed for a spell after the opener, Leicester looked a cut above Erol Bulut's team and doubled their advantage after the break when Justin found the top corner from 25 yards. Abdul Fatawu came close to matching Justin's effort late on, but his long-ranger crashed back off the post before Stephy Mavididi also hit the woodwork. This was a seventh win in the last nine league outings for Leicester, who edge closer to an immediate Premier League return having looked too good for the second tier since being relegated from the top flight last season.

