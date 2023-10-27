Eddie Izzard in Doctor Jekyll and David Yates' Pain Hustlers

This week, we hear from Eddie Izzard about her role in new film Doctor Jekyll. Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts director David Yates speaks to us about his latest film Pain Hustlers starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. BAFTA award-winning BBC drama, Time, has returned for a second series.

Set in a women's prison, it stars Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrance. Fancy a scare this Halloween? The team share their film and TV picks for this weekend - The Enfield Poltergeist, The Fall of the House of Usher and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

