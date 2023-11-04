Eddie Howe Hopes Newcastle United Can Continue Impressive Form

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent last couple of months of performances and results. Eleven matches, seven clean sheets, seven wins and three draws, with just the one defeat, twenty seven goals scored and only six conceded.
Victories over Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Man City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus draws away at Wolves, AC Milan and West Ham, with only that one defeat toOUTGreat to see Lewis Miley back amongst the subs after a bout of glandular fever AND especially Jacob Murphy as well! Proving yet again that the media find out absolutely nothing, the lifelong NUFC fan back in the matchday squad without a single journalist having a clue!! So clearly his shoulder proving not to have needed surgery and fine to play again.Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky SportsSaturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky SportsTuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT SportsThursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (
