Eddie Howe Hopes Newcastle United Can Continue Impressive Form

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent last couple of months of performances and results. Eleven matches, seven clean sheets, seven wins and three draws, with just the one defeat, twenty seven goals scored and only six conceded.

Victories over Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Man City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus draws away at Wolves, AC Milan and West Ham, with only that one defeat toOUTGreat to see Lewis Miley back amongst the subs after a bout of glandular fever AND especially Jacob Murphy as well! Proving yet again that the media find out absolutely nothing, the lifelong NUFC fan back in the matchday squad without a single journalist having a clue!! So clearly his shoulder proving not to have needed surgery and fine to play again.Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky SportsSaturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky SportsTuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT SportsThursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NUFCTHEMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NUFCTHEMAG: Eddie Howe Arsenal press conference – Newcastle United boss up for yet another massive matchNewcastle United boss up for yet another massive match - Eddie Howe Arsenal press conference

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: 3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3The Editor asked me to give 3 positives and 3 negatives from Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3, so here they are...

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: Official Match Cam footage of Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3Well worth a watch - Official Match Cam footage of Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: Manchester United only lost due to Saudi Arabia PIF bankrolling Newcastle UnitedTruth will out with Manchester United only lost due to Saudi Arabia PIF bankrolling Newcastle United claims.

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

SPORTBIBLE: Eddie Howe's damning 'training session' comment after Man Utd win could anger Erik ten HagEddie Howe's training session comment will have angered Erik ten Hag after Man United's 3-0 humbling.

Source: sportbible | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: Eddie Howe in buoyant mood – This was massiveThis was massive - Eddie Howe in buoyant mood

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »