Ed Sheeran's Impressive Property Portfolio and 'Sheeran-ville' Estate

He's a multiple award-winning, platinum-selling and stadium-filling artist everyone knows and loves, so it's no wonder that the hugely successful Ed Sheeran has an impressive property portfolio. With a total of 27 apartments, houses, and mansions worth an estimated £57million ($78million), the global superstar spends the majority of his time in his £3.75million ($5million) estate in Suffolk, England, known as 'Sheeran-ville'.

The estate features a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel, and even a pub. Despite his busy touring schedule, Ed still enjoys watching his favorite football team, Ipswich Town, which is conveniently located nearby

