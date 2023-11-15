Ed Balls breaks down in tears during emotional segment with Gareth Gates

Ed Balls broke down into tears during an emotional Good Morning Britain segment with Gareth Gates. The politician, 56, fronted Wednesday morning’s show alongside Susanna Reid, which earlier included a bizarre bikini confession. However, things took a far more serious turn when Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Gareth opened up about his stammer.

The 39-year-old completed the brutal course, beating the likes of Matt Hancock, while also using the opportunity to raise awareness about his stammer, which he’s had since childhood. ‘My speech is massively affected if I’m tired, under pressure, or stressed,’ Gareth told Ed and Susanna. ‘It’s a very hostile environment, that’s the nature of the show, to push you to your limits. ‘As a result of all that, it was hard. They try to break you down to build you back up, and as a result of that I’m much more confident now and I got a lot out of the sho

