Ecuador condemned for breaking into Mexican Embassy to arrest former vice president

International leaders have condemned Ecuador after police in Quito broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had been granted political asylum . The raid prompted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to break off diplomatic relations with Ecuador , while his government’s foreign relations secretary said the move will be challenged at the World Court in The Hague.
The Organisation of American States reminded its members of their obligation not to invoke domestic law to justify non-compliance with international obligations. The Spanish foreign ministry stated that the entry by force into the Embassy of Mexico in Quito constitutes a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
