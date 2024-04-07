Ecuador condemned for breaking into Mexican Embassy to arrest former vice president

International leaders have condemned Ecuador after police in Quito broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had been granted political asylum . The raid prompted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to break off diplomatic relations with Ecuador .

