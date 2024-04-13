eBay Scraps Selling Fees for UK Sellers, Introduces Marketplace Fee for Buyers

eBay is scrapping its selling fees for UK sellers, in a bid to encourage more people to sell second-hand items on its platform. Instead, it will introduce a marketplace fee for buyers, charging them up to 5% of the purchase price plus a fixed amount of up to £1.

The move comes as the average person buys 28 new items of clothing each year. eBay has not disclosed the average earnings of its buyers and sellers, but it has millions of UK users every month.

Ebay Selling Fees Marketplace Fee UK Sellers Second-Hand Sales Waste Reduction Clothing Buyers Purchase Price

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hydrangeas grow the ‘best blooms with intense colour’ with three kitchen scrapsYou probably have these common three kitchen items in your home right now.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Prince Harry 'scraps' next book after 'damage' caused by memoirThe Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare 'certainly damaged' his relationship with King Charles III, a royal expert has claimed, adding that she 'can't see' him writing another book

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Disney scraps plans for huge movie sequel as hollywood legend reveals it’s been ‘shelved’...Disney releasing surprise sequel to animated film just months from now after hit movie dominated at Oscars & box office

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Sarah Beeny scraps farm renovation plans at her mini Downton Abbey Somerset estate after furious...Channel 4's 'Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country' follows the broadcaster and her husband's journey moving to Somerset. In this clip, Sarah talks about awaiting planning permission as they want to build their home in a field with more privacy.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Restaurant launching chippy tea burger with fish, peas and scrapsThe limited edition burger will be on sale for a month

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Spain scraps ‘golden visa’ scheme popular with British expats since BrexitSince Brexit, many Britons have opted for golden visas as the process is easier than many of the other routes available

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »