Eating Meat and Emotional Blackmail

Telling shoppers that eating meat is as a bad as smoking and will bring on the apocalypse is banger out of order: “Oh, you’re still eating meat? Well, let me ask you this: Do you know how terrible the living conditions are for that animal?Me: “No. Of course I bloody wouldn’t. Do you think I have the time to slop through the mud, wrestle a pig to the ground, slit its throat and then cut it into chunks, cure it for FIVE DAYS, dry it for four hours then slice it up, cook it and whack it between two sheets of bread?” And yes, I’d probably add, I do know we treat animals badly when it comes to preparing them to be, er, murdered.Portuguese cops were so obsessed with Maddie's parents they ignored vital clues Like the majority of people who mostly breathe through their nose, I am not naïve enough to think the chicken I have purchased was kept in a five-star hotel and given a daily deep-feather massage. I know what I’m getting into here so let others do the hard work in sourcing and preparing animals ready for me to scoff. But now there could be yet another emotional blackmail hurdle to leap over before we tuck into our turkeys — this time at the point of purchas

Graphic Warning Labels on Meat Could Slash ConsumptionA new study suggests that graphic health warnings on meat products, similar to those on cigarette packets, could help reduce meat consumption and benefit the environment. Researchers from Durham University found that warnings about the impact of meat farming on global warming could encourage consumers to make healthier choices and reduce their carbon footprint. The study tested various warnings, including those related to climate change, health risks, and future pandemics, and all proved effective in discouraging people from selecting meat-based meals. The UK's independent Climate Change Committee has stated that reducing meat and dairy consumption by one fifth would help the country meet its environmental commitments. Read more ⮕

