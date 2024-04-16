easyJet Suspends Flights to Israel Amid Middle East War Fears

Airline easyJet has suspended all of its flights to Israel for the next six months amid the fears of a larger war in the Middle East .

An easyJet spokesperson said on Tuesday: “As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season. Customers booked to fly on this route up to this date are being offered options, including a full refund."

Many European and Asian airlines fly over the region on their way between a number of popular destinations in Asia. If they decide to reroute ticket prices may increase, as fuel costs and flight times are likely to rise. Deutsche Lufthansa, Qantas Airways and Singapore Airlines are all currently considering what to do, Euronews reports.

German airline group Lufthansa suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, Erbil and Amman up to and including Monday, with services due to restart today. Flights to Beirut and Tehran would remain suspended until at least 18 April, the aviation firm has said.

Easyjet Flights Israel Suspension War Middle East

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Middle East latest: Israel launches raid on Gaza hospital - fire breaks out and 'several killed'An IDF raid on Gaza City's al Shifa hospital has caused multiple casualties and set off a fierce fire in one of the buildings, Palestinian health authorities say.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

A Middle East scholar on Israel’s escalating tit-for-tat with IranBoth governments need to ditch dangerous policies, argues Steven Simon

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Middle East latest: UN watchdog 'concerned' Israel could target Iranian nuclear facilities in revenge attackThe UN's nuclear watchdog has said it is worried Israel could target Iranian nuclear facilities, after its military chief vowed to respond to Iran's missile and drone attack despite international pressure to exercise restraint. Listen to a Daily episode on Iran as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Middle East latest: UN nuclear watchdog 'concerned' Israel could target Iranian nuclear facilities in revenge attackIsrael says 'we reserve the right to do everything in our power' after Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet meets to discuss how to respond to Iran's attack. But the UN's nuclear watchdog says it is worried Israel could target Iran's nuclear facilities.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Middle East latest: Real danger of 'devastating conflict', UN warns - as Israel agrees 'response required'The Israeli war cabinet is said to be in agreement that a response is required to the Iran attack - although members remain divided over a timeframe. Meanwhile, the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, says the Middle East faces 'a real danger of a devastating, full-scale conflict'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

World leaders call for 'restraint' in Middle East following Iranian strikes on IsraelThe Israeli military says Iran fired more than 300 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel on Saturday.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »