Easter Fun at Otterspool Adventure

Entertaining little ones can be tricky - especially if you don't want to head too far from home. The spring end of term can feel like a long two weeks. Thankfully though there is a petting farm in the middle of the city, with an Easter parade and lots more on offer. Otterspool Adventure offers outdoor and indoor play all year round, but for an Easter treat they've added a spring farm, complete with chicks, lambs, guinea pigs and rabbits.
There's also an Easter show, an egg hunt, and the actual Easter Bunny... READ MORE: Beauty spot near Merseyside named best place for an Easter road trip in the UK REAED MORE: 'Scouse mountain' perfect for an Easter climb that everyone in Merseyside visits The centre describes itself as somewhere to "keep the little ones entertained and give the adults a break", but I never get a break when I go, because I'm usually too busy being a big kid mysel
