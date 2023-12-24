EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick to appear on Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

He’s been a household name since he was 12 years old thanks to his role as Jay Brown in EastEnders, but until now, Jamie Borthwick has always been too shy to appear on TV as himself. However, all that changed when Strictly Come Dancing came calling and asked him to waltz into this year’s Christmas special with Nancy Xu as his dance partner. In the past, Jamie, 29, has shunned celebrity appearances but after a tricky year, he’s decided to embrace new challenges.

“I decided I need to stop saying ‘no’,” says Jamie. “And lo and behold, Strictly rang! I thought, ‘What a perfect example to put that into practice.’ So I said ‘yes’! And what’s more festive than the Christmas special? I’m saying ‘yes’ to things much more now.” Jamie loves working on EastEnders and for the past 17 years has been happily playing Jay and getting into all sorts of scrapes in Walford. This year, he was given one of his most difficult storylines when Jay’s wife Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) died of a brain tumour, leaving him to raise her daughter Lex





