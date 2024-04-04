EastEnders Star Jacqueline Jossa Denies Split Rumors with Dan Osborne

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has denied rumors of a split with partner Dan Osborne . Speculation arose when she posted a family photo without her wedding ring. However, she later shared a picture of Dan with their children, confirming that everything is fine between them.

