EastEnders spoilers for 6 to 9 November: A devastating fire

Heartbreaking events on the square ( Picture: BBC) Monday November 6 Karen fumes at Keanu (Picture: BBC) The search for Albie continues in Walford as residents join the police in an attempt to track him down. At No.43, Sharon conceals the £50,000 ransom note from the police as she fears for Albie’s safety but later reveals all to Kat and Phil who agree to lend Sharon the money to pay the kidnapper.

Rocky is desperate to find funds and confides in Harvey about his new plan – he’s going to set fire to the café which is already having electrical faults and claim money on the insurance. Harvey is appalled and tries to dissuade Rocky, telling him if he goes through with it he’ll tell Kathy.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Walford inferno sees Bobby Beale left for dead in latest EastEnders spoilersRocky reaches the end of his tether in scenes set to air in November and he sets fire to the café not realising someone is trapped inside, also Sharon’s tries to get her son back Read more ⮕

Matt Di Angelo makes dig at picture that leaked his EastEnders return'This may be the most chaotic interview we've ever had.' Read more ⮕

EastEnders star Matt DiAngelo's stunning home with stylish kitchenEastEnders fans will be concerned for some of the residents of Albert Square as Dean Wicks is back - and here we take a look into the actor's life away from the soap Read more ⮕

Linda covers up a crime in new EastEnders trailer - and she is watchedIn a flash, everything changes… Read more ⮕

EastEnders Star Shona McGarty Enjoys Family Holiday in Ireland with BoyfriendEastEnders actress Shona McGarty and her boyfriend, musician David Bracken, take a trip to Ireland for a family vacation. The couple shares a sweet moment on a plane, documenting their first flight together. Read more ⮕

EastEnders reveals massive Shirley twist as Dean drops harrowing bombshellIn a flash, everything changes… Read more ⮕