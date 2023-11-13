EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy pays tribute to drama school founder Anna Scher

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy is among stars paying tribute to drama school founder Anna Scher, who has died at 78, having taught names including Daniel Kaluuya, Kathy Burke and Gary Kemp. Scher was widely known for championing young, working-class actors, and founded her school in London in 1968. "She was amazing, I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for Anna," Cassidy told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

Natalie Cassidy: "I learned more from Anna than any school teacher that I ever had" Talent agency Nic Night Management confirmed Scher's death, calling her "the best and kindest drama teacher in the UK for the last 50 years", adding she was "joining her husband, Charles, in a better place to rest". Cassidy, who was taught by Scher and has roles including Sonia Fowler in BBC One soap EastEnders, called it a "sad day". "I feel very, very proud to have been one of Anna's people," she said. "I started at the theatre. I went along with my best friend when I was nine, you wandered up the road. You paid £1.50 and got two hours of the best teaching you could ever have

